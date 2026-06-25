HC opens door to relief for Old Gurugram residents living under depot restrictions

After nearly three decades of frozen development, around two lakh residents of Old Gurugram may finally have reason for optimism. A recent intervention by the Punjab and Haryana High Court has reopened the debate over the 900-metre restricted zone around the Air Force ammunition depot, raising hopes that long-standing restrictions could be eased.

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In an order passed in a clutch of petitions, including one filed by the Gurgaon One Residents Welfare Association, the high court leaned on the Supreme Court's December 2024 judgment in M/s Goya Resorts Pvt. Ltd. vs Union of India. The apex court had noted that the 1983 declaration issued under Section 3 of the Works of Defence Act, 1903, stood quashed because the Centre had failed to act on it for nearly forty years.

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The Additional Solicitor General informed the high court that no fresh notification has been issued since then— leaving the old curb legally hollow even as construction in the zone stays barred until the Centre takes a fresh view.

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The legal development has now gained political traction. Gurgaon MLA Mukesh Sharma (BJP) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to issue a fresh, scientifically determined notification that retains only the tight buffer defence authorities consider essential — 300, 100 or even 50 metres — while freeing the 300-to-900-metre band, nearly 600 metres of dense habitation, for municipal governance and regularisation.

The restriction currently covers a large portion of Old Gurugram. Sectors 14, 17—where the ammunition depot is located—and 18 fall within the zone, along with parts of Sectors 5 and 12A, Old DLF Colony, Dharam Colony, Carterpuri, Rajiv Nagar, Sanjay Gram, Sukhrali Enclave, Ashok Vihar Phase 3, Sheetla Colony, the Sheetla Mata Mandir area, Amanpura, and parts of the Maruti Udyog industrial belt.

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Residents in these areas have valid electricity and sewerage connections and regularly pay property taxes. However, civic infrastructure projects, including roads, drainage systems and street lighting, have remained stalled because the municipal corporation cites the 900-metre restriction. Property registrations are also blocked, preventing families from legally buying or selling their homes.

Around the Sheetla Mata Mandir, which attracts lakhs of devotees every year, development works worth nearly Rs 150 crore have reportedly remained on hold due to the restrictions in the surrounding area.

"The government should act swiftly, and the PMO must ensure that fresh instructions are issued," MLA Sharma told The Tribune. "This issue is not limited to Gurugram. Similar restrictions affect many areas across the country, causing hardship for lakhs of residents because of a redundant notification. It is time for that to change."

Sharma, who has also raised the matter with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Department of Defence Estates, said the affected belt constitutes a significant part of Old Gurugram. He argued that a rational and balanced policy could provide relief to lakhs of residents while fully safeguarding legitimate national security concerns.