Heavy rain paralyses Gurugram, fifth stay-indoors advisory issued in a month

For the fifth time in roughly a month, the Gurugram district administration on Saturday asked residents to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel after an hour of intense rain flooded key stretches of the city, reviving the now-familiar pattern of monsoon paralysis.

Tehsil-wise data for the period between 8 am and 3 pm showed Manesar recording the season’s sharpest spell at 64 mm, followed by Sohna at 52 mm. Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils recorded 39 mm each, while Gurugram tehsil received 28 mm, Wazirabad and Pataudi 25 mm each, Badshahpur 24 mm, and Farrukh Nagar 13 mm.

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The city recorded 36 mm of rain within a single hour on the Sarhaul Border-Rajiv Chowk stretch, enough to bring traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur highway to a standstill for hours after the rain had stopped. The worst-hit corridors included Rajiv Chowk, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Udyog Vihar and roads around Sector 14, besides perennial flashpoints such as NH-48 near Narsinghpur and the Sheetla Mata Road stretch, where water rose above ankle level.

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District Magistrate Uttam Singh, who is also the chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority, issued a public advisory asking people to stay off waterlogged roads, underpasses and low-lying areas and to keep away from trees and power lines. Traffic police diverted Delhi-bound vehicles via the Aya Nagar border and rerouted airport traffic onto Dwarka Expressway, while Gurugram MC and district teams deployed suction pumps to clear the worst-hit areas.

This was the fifth such advisory in roughly a month. The administration first ordered work from home on August 6 and extended it through August 7, followed by a third order on August 8. A fourth advisory was issued on August 25 after 70 mm of rain was recorded on August 24. Saturday’s advisory was the fifth, though it was notably framed as a general appeal to stay indoors rather than a formal work-from-home order, as it fell on a weekend.

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IMD has forecast intermittent rain over the next 24 to 48 hours, citing an active monsoon trough and a low-pressure area, and warned that renewed heavy spells could further worsen waterlogging.