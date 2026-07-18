High-tension wire snaps on NH-48 in Gurugram, causes 5-km traffic jam

A major accident was averted on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) on Saturday. A high-tension power line suddenly snapped and fell onto the main road near Narsinghpur; however, it was fortunate that no vehicle or person was caught in its path.

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The collapse of the high-voltage wire onto the road completely disrupted traffic on the route leading from Jaipur to Delhi. To prevent any potential mishap and ensure safety, the administration immediately halted traffic on this route.

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Once traffic on the highway was halted, vehicles came to a complete standstill, and long queues formed in no time. A massive traffic jam, stretching approximately 4 to 5 kilometers from Narsinghpur to the Kherki Daula toll plaza, ensued.

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Due to this prolonged jam occurring on a weekend, thousands of motorists and passengers faced immense inconvenience in the scorching heat and the entire traffic system was thrown into disarray.

After receiving information, senior officials from the district administration and local police reached the spot.

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Prioritising safety, the police cordoned off the affected area and instructed people to maintain a safe distance from the broken power line. A technical team from the electricity department was deployed to remove the wire and ensure the power supply is made completely safe.

According to officials, traffic on this route will be restored only after the high-tension wire is completely removed from the road and safety is ensured. The removal of wire work was still underway and traffic had not yet returned to normal.

The Gurugram police issued a traffic advisory and urged motorists heading towards Delhi to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and to follow the instructions of the traffic police.

“Due to a broken high-voltage power line near Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Narsinghpur, traffic has been temporarily stopped on both the Delhi–Jaipur and Jaipur–Delhi carriageways of NH-48 and the service road. Commuters are advised to use the alternate routes as mentioned and follow the directions of the traffic police,” read the advisory of the traffic police.