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Home / Gurugram / HSIIDC's Global City project in Gurugram to get multi-highway connectivity 

HSIIDC's Global City project in Gurugram to get multi-highway connectivity 

The mixed-use township is being developed on roughly 1,000 acres in Sectors 36, 36B, 37, 37A and 37B along Dwarka Expressway

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:43 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The township will now be connected to the Dwarka Expressway (pic), NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway), Pataudi Road and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.
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Gurugram’s much-anticipated Global City project, a mixed-use township being developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), is set to get another significant push with a wide-ranging network being planned to link it with major National Capital Region (NCR) highways.

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The township will now be connected to the Dwarka Expressway, NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway), Pataudi Road and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, with the multi-route access intended to head off future traffic congestion as the project scales up.

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A grade-separated interchange and underground link will connect Global City directly to Dwarka Expressway, while a new wide arterial road near Narsinghpur will provide a direct link to NH-48. Pataudi Road will further connect the township to Manesar and the KMP Expressway.

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The mixed-use township is being developed on roughly 1,000 acres in Sectors 36, 36B, 37, 37A and 37B along Dwarka Expressway. First announced in 2019, the project saw little movement for years before the state government re-launched it in 2023.

It is being positioned as the Central Business District of the NCR, carrying an investment potential of around Rs 1 lakh crore (roughly $15 billion) and projected to generate over five lakh jobs once fully operational. Work on the first phase began last year and is targeted for completion by the end of 2026, with full build-out envisioned through 2035.

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The project has already been in the news for a string of high-profile announcements. Haryana recently identified a 6.7-acre plot within Global City for a proposed 620-700 metre mixed-use tower — a structure that, if built as planned, would become India’s tallest building, surpassing Mumbai’s Palais Royale by a wide margin and drawing comparisons to skyline landmarks like Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Urban transport experts said large greenfield projects need multiple entry and exit points rather than dependence on a single highway, which would ease congestion, aid emergency response and improve freight movement. They cautioned, however, that road-widening alone will not ensure sustainable mobility, calling for parallel investment in mass transit, and infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.

Officials said a substantial part of the project’s first phase has already been completed, with the remainder targeted for completion within a year. Experts said the improved connectivity is likely to further boost real estate investment in surrounding sectors, even as they stressed that Global City’s long-term success will depend on holistic, climate-resilient urban planning rather than road links alone.

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