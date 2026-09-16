‘Hundreds of cops not appearing in courts’: HC flags disregard of summons, warrants

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has admonished police officials for repeatedly ignoring court summons and warrants. The Bench asserted that their conduct showed “dereliction of duty” and a “dismissive approach” towards the execution of court warrants, while also faulting trial courts for failing to use the coercive processes available under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Taking serious note of the issue, Justice NS Shekhawat directed Gurugram District and Sessions Judge to convene a meeting of all judicial officers to apprise them of the procedure under the BNSS and ordered Gurugram Commissioner of Police to file an affidavit detailing police officials against whom bailable or non-bailable warrants had been issued during the past five years.

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“This court has noticed that in every district, hundreds of police officials, who are bound to assist in the administration of justice, are not appearing before various Courts of law, which actually bothers the conscious of this Court,” the Bench noted.

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The observations ad directions came while hearing a petition seeking quashing of an FIR registered on December 20, 2016, at Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram for cheating and another offence under Section 318(4) of the BNSS – corresponding to Section 420 of the IPC – and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Justice Shekhawat noted that the FIR was registered on December 20, 2016, but the police took four years to complete the investigation. The challan was ultimately presented before the court of a Judicial Magistrate First Class at Gurugram on December 16, 2019. The matter thereafter remained before the courts of two JMICs, but effective proceedings could not be held for framing of charge. Charge was finally ordered to be framed by another Judicial Magistrate First Class on October 12, 2022.

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Justice Shekhawat observed the trial did not progress even after charges were framed. The case was taken up on January 16, March 29, May 20, August 19 and October 7, December 16, 2023; February 3, February 17, March 2, March 11, June 4, August 23, November 4 and December 20, 2024; January 30, August 5, October 28 and November 13, 2025; and June 10, 2026 — 19 dates in all. Yet, the High Court noted, “no witness was examined by the Trial Court.”

Justice Shekhawat added the zimni or interim orders were passed in a very casual and cavalier manner. The court further recorded that police officials locally posted and witnesses in the case bothered not to appear before the Trial Court, despite effecting service of summons.

Justice Shekhawat added it is also apparent from the record that even non-bailable warrants were ordered to be issued, but “surprisingly” were received back unexecuted. The Bench also noticed similar conduct in other cases.

Justice Shekhawat observed such failures on the part of the law enforcement agencies could not be taken lightly. It not only showed dereliction of duty, but also a dismissive approach by the police officials to the execution of warrants when the same pertains to colleagues.

“Not only that, the supremacy of law is thus belittled by the inflated egos of police officers, who chose to ignore the summons/warrants issued by Courts of law during trials and other connected proceedings. The majesty of law is not to amuse of the officials and more so when the entire trial is held upon, the accused facing trial await mercy of their appearance,” the court observed.

Justice Shekhawat simultaneously faulted the trial court for not enforcing the statutory mechanism for securing the attendance of such officials. The Bench noted that Chapter VI of the BNSS contained provisions dealing with “Processes to Compel Appearance”, but the trial court had shown “undue kindness” to the police officials by overlooking the mandatory provisions.

“If any police official had chosen not to appear despite service of summons, Trial Court was bound to issue coercive process against such police officials to ensure that trial proceeds in the present case expeditiously and justice is delivered to the parties, at the earliest,” the Court held.

Justice Shekhawat also flagged the handling of an application for discharge filed by the accused after charges had already been framed. It said the application was “mischievously” moved and was “liable to be dismissed in limine (at the threshold”. Instead, the case was adjourned several times for adjudication of the application.

Justice Shekhawat added it impelled the court to draw an inference that there was no application of judicial mind, in the present case.” The District and Sessions Judge, Gurugram, was then directed to “convene a meeting of all the judicial officers of district Gurugram, immediately” and apprise them of the procedure prescribed in Chapter VI of the BNSS. The judicial officers were also directed to “take strict action against the police officials/witnesses, who chose not to appear before the Courts of law, despite service of summons/warrants.”

Gurugram Commissioner of Police was directed to file an affidavit giving details of police officers/officials against whom bailable or non-bailable warrants had been issued by courts during the preceding five years. The information was directed to be provided in five categories: officials below the rank of ASI; Assistant Sub-Inspectors; Sub-Inspectors; Inspectors; and Deputy Superintendents of Police/IPS officers. The matter has now been adjourned to September 21.