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Home / Gurugram / Husband held for strangling wife over suspicion of infidelity in Gurugram

Husband held for strangling wife over suspicion of infidelity in Gurugram

Accused allegedly tried to pass off the murder as a natural death by claiming she died of stomach pain; scarf used in the crime recovered

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:45 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Gurugram police have arrested a man for allegedly strangling his wife to death over suspicion about her character.

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To pass off the murder as a natural death, the accused concocted a false story claiming that she had died due to severe stomach pain. However, the family suspected foul play after noticing strangulation marks on her body.

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According to the police, on Monday they received information from a hospital that a woman, identified as Shalu, had been brought there dead by her husband. Upon reaching the hospital, the police team was informed by the deceased’s husband that she had died due to severe stomach pain. However, during the inspection of the body, the police noticed injury marks around the woman’s neck. As the circumstances appeared suspicious, the police informed the deceased’s family members.

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The deceased’s father submitted a complaint stating that his 21-year-old daughter had married Hemant in 2025. The couple worked as labourers and lived in a field near Behalpa Green Farm House. On the night of July 26/27, at around 12.30 am, Hemant called him and informed him that his daughter was suffering from stomach pain, had become unconscious and was being taken to the hospital. Later, Hemant informed him that she had died. When the family saw the body, they found marks indicating that she had been strangled. He alleged that Hemant had murdered his daughter. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

Acting promptly, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday from Gurugram. He was identified as Hemant (21), a resident of Sivara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

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“During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused suspected his wife’s character. Due to this suspicion, on the night of July 26/27, he strangled her to death using a scarf. Thereafter, he attempted to mislead the victim’s family and the police by falsely claiming that she had died due to stomach pain. The scarf used in the crime has been recovered from his possession. We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police officer.

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