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Home / Gurugram / Illegal property of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary bulldozed in Gurugram

Illegal property of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary bulldozed in Gurugram

Over 1,500 sq yards of encroached land freed during action

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:46 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Police bulldozes illegal property of Gurugram gangster
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In a major crackdown against notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary in Gurugram, the police, along with the district administration, bulldozed his illegal property. With this action, the police have reportedly freed the encroached land, about 1,500 yards in area, having a market value of more than Rs 50 crore.

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According to the police, Chaudhary has 37 serious criminal cases registered against him.

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After a thorough investigation, the Crime Branch team found that he had illegally constructed property in Naharpur Rupa village, which was deemed illegal.

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The police spokesperson said, " The illegal properties of gangsters and criminals are being continuously monitored, and such actions will continue in the future. This will send a clear message to them that illegal construction and black money will no longer be tolerated."

The police also identified the illegal property of criminal Gajepal alias Bhajanlal, located in the government colony of Fazilpur Jharsa. Demolition proceedings for the same will be carried out on Wednesday.

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