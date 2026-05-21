icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Illegal sex determination racket busted at Gurugram hospital

Illegal sex determination racket busted at Gurugram hospital

article_Author
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:11 PM May 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement
Acting on the instructions of Haryana Health Minister Aarti Rao and Chief Secretary Dr. Sumita Mishra, the health department busted an alleged illegal sex determination operation at Aayu Hospital on Khandsa Road here, officials said on Thursday.
During the operation, a radiologist of the hospital was allegedly caught red-handed and the ultrasound machine was sealed. An FIR was registered against the radiologist at Sector 37 police station, they said.
According to an official statement, a team constituted by the Civil Surgeon, Gurugram comprising Dr Suresh Kumar (Drugs Control Officer, Gurugram-II), Dr Devendra Kumar Solanki (PC & PNDT Nodal Officer, Gurugram), and Dr Harish Kumar (Medical Officer & MTP Nodal Officer, Gurugram), raided Aayu Hospital on Wednesday based on a confidential complaint.
As part of a decoy operation, the team sent a 17-week pregnant woman to the hospital carrying marked currency notes worth Rs 40,000.
It is alleged that Dr Manjeet Kumar, consultant radiologist at the hospital, accepted the money, conducted an ultrasound examination and disclosed the sex of the foetus as male.
After the decoy patient informed the team, officials conducted a raid and allegedly recovered the same Rs 40,000 from Dr. Kumar's cupboard. The ultrasound machine at the hospital was subsequently sealed.
"An FIR has been registered against radiologist Dr. Manjeet Kumar under relevant sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994," a senior health department official said.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts