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Home / Gurugram / In-laws booked after woman found dead under suspicious circumstances

In-laws booked after woman found dead under suspicious circumstances

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:45 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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A married woman died under suspicious circumstances at a rented house in Gurugram’s Sector 39 area. Her father has accused her husband and in-laws of harassing and physically assaulting her over dowry demands. An FIR has been registered and the police have launched an investigation.

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According to the complaint filed by Arvind Kumar Gupta, a resident of Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, he married his daughter, Khushbu Gupta, to Himanshu Gupta, a native of Prayagraj who was living in Jharsa, Sector 39, in December 2022. Soon after the marriage, Khushbu allegedly began facing harassment from her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law over dowry demands. Although several attempts were made to resolve the matter, the situation did not improve.

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“For the past two years, Khushbu had been living with her husband in a rented house in Sector 39, Gurugram. On August 3, she called me and said that her husband had assaulted her. When my family contacted them again later that night, we were told that Khushbu was unwell and had been taken to hospital. Shortly afterwards, we received news of her death and rushed to the hospital,” Gupta stated in his complaint.

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Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Khushbu’s husband, Himanshu Gupta, his mother, Sunita Gupta, and his sister, Aparajita Gupta, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sadar police station.

“We handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem examination, which was conducted by a board of doctors today. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received. A police team is currently questioning the in-laws,” said Inspector Mohan Saini, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar police station.

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