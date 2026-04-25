Infra firm director among two arrested for cheating man of Rs 5.5 cr in real estate fraud

The Gurugram police have arrested two accused, including an infrastructure company director, for allegedly defrauding investors of crores of rupees by using land belonging to renowned Dhirendra Shastri’s controversial “Aparna Ashram” in Silokhera village of Gurugram and the Shashtri name. The accused lured victims into investing large sums of money in fake real estate projects using forged documents.

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According to the police, the accused were identified as Ashok Chaudhary (60), a resident of Gautam Nagar of Delhi, and Chandrakant Chaudhary (40), a resident of Brij Vihar in District Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested by the Police’s Economic Offences Wing-2 (EOW) on Thursday from Sector 62, Noida.

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On April 15, the victim had filed a complaint to the police and stated that CKC Infra Company directors Ashok Chaudhary and Chandrakant Chaudhary, along with their other associates, had taken him into confidence by giving him false documents and false assurances of selling rights in the name of investment in alleged real estate projects in Aparna Ashram in Gurugram and Vaishali in Noida.

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The complainant added that he was made to invest at different times. Despite the payments, no valid agreement was signed, no work on the project started and no selling rights were granted. Later, the complainant found that the land belonging to Aparna Ashram was disputed and was under the possession of the Haryana Government.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint and the two accused were arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that accused Ashok Chaudhary was the director of CKC Infra Company, who along with his other associates, in a planned manner, cheated the complainant and obtained crores of rupees from him by promising false investments.

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“Investigation revealed that the accused received around Rs 1 crore in the name of a project on the land of Aparna Ashram and approximately Rs 4.5 crore in the name of investment in a project located in Vaishali (Noida). Of this amount, around Rs 1 crore was transferred to the bank account of CKC Infra Company, which was later divided among the accused. After receiving this amount, the accused neither granted the selling rights as per the agreement nor took any legal action, but instead committed fraud against the complainant,” said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

“They misled the complainant, knowing that the land was embroiled in legal disputes and that any construction or sale on the land was prohibited,” he added.