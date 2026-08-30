Abhay Singh Chautala, National President of the Indian National Lok Dal, has demanded that the Haryana BJP government release a comprehensive white paper detailing how much budget has been allocated to Gurugram’s drainage system over the past 11 years, where the funds were spent, and which projects they were used for.

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He said the public had every right to know the truth because this was taxpayers’ money.

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He alleged that the BJP government had changed the city’s name from Gurgaon to Gurugram but, apart from the name change, had failed to provide corresponding public facilities and infrastructure.

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“Corruption has crossed all limits during the last 11 years, and today the people of Gurugram are being forced to live in conditions resembling a ‘living hell’,” he said.

He stated that even a small amount of rainfall caused large parts of Gurugram to become waterlogged, with water accumulating several feet deep in many areas. As a result, people were often unable to reach their offices or places of business, vehicles got submerged, and residents suffered substantial economic losses.

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Chautala further said that despite being Haryana’s largest contributor to state revenue, Gurugram had been neglected by the government. He claimed that senior officials, retired military generals and even foreign nationals had expressed strong criticism of the city’s condition on social media, yet the government had remained indifferent.

He described the situation as the result of negligence, corruption and a betrayal of the people in the name of development.

“The BJP government is fully accountable for the crisis in Gurugram, and I urge it to demonstrate transparency by issuing a white paper on the city. Rest assured, the public will give the government an appropriate response in the future,” he said.