ISKCON-Gurugram to host over 1 lakh for Janmashtami

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Gurugram is set to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami on a grand scale on September 4, with approximately 100,000 devotees expected to visit the temple for the spiritual celebration.

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The main objective of the grand celebration is to bring divine joy, inner peace and spiritual bliss to the residents of Gurugram. Details of the programme and arrangements were jointly shared by Rambhadra Das, Temple President; Aaradhya Gaur Das, Temple Vice President; and Acharya Sudarshan Maharaj on Saturday.

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The celebration will continue for approximately 21 hours, beginning with Mangal Aarti at 4:30 a.m. and concluding with Maha Abhishekam and Maha Aarti at 1:00 a.m. after midnight.

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For the occasion, the temple sanctum sanctorum and the Deities will be decorated with orchids, roses, tuberoses, mogra and carnations. Harinam Sankirtan, Vedic discourses and cultural plays depicting Krishna Leela will be held throughout the day, along with continuous darshan to promote unity and happiness in the community.

A dedicated virtual Abhisheka and live telecast will be available for elderly and differently abled devotees, as well as those living outside the city or abroad, enabling them to participate in the celebrations and receive blessings remotely.

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Continuous Mahaprasad distribution will be arranged for all visitors throughout the 21-hour event. Dedicated parking spaces, extensive traffic management, volunteer assistance and coordination with the Municipal Corporation have been arranged at JMD Suburbio to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees.