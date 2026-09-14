Kargil War veteran ‘attacked with iron rod’ over parking dispute in Gurugram

A retired Indian Air Force officer and Kargil War veteran was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a parking attendant following a dispute over parking at Magnum Global Park in Sector 58, Gurugram.

Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retired), who participated in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ during the 1999 Kargil War, suffered a serious head injury and a fractured elbow in the alleged assault. He was rushed to Medanta Hospital, where he underwent surgery and had a plate fixed to his elbow.

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Following Gupta’s complaint, an FIR was registered against an unidentified accused at Sector 65 police station. Police said an investigation is under way and the accused would be arrested soon.

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“Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and a probe is under way. The accused will be arrested soon”, said Inspector Rambir Singh, SHO of Sector 65 police station.According to the police, the incident stemmed from a dispute over parking.

Gupta had gone to Gonzo Restaurant at Magnum Global Park for dinner with his family on September 10. Gupta said that at around 8 pm, he left his family at the restaurant and went to park his car.

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According to the complaint, the parking staff directed him to different parking areas, including valet parking, the basement and the multi-level parking facility.

He alleged that after being made to repeatedly drive around the complex for a considerable time, he was ultimately refused parking.

The situation allegedly turned violent when Gupta was reversing his car.

According to his complaint, a parking attendant tried to break the front window of his vehicle. When Gupta got out of the car and objected, the attendant allegedly returned with an iron rod.

“When I got out of the car and resisted, the attendant brought an iron rod. He first struck me on the hand and then on the head. I was covered in blood. Security guards and parking staff were present there, but no one helped me. I even called the police helpline but the police didn’t arrive for half an hour. Meanwhile, a chef from the restaurant intervened, saving my life,” Gupta said in his complaint.

Gupta said the assault was sudden and that he did not get an opportunity to defend himself.

He sustained serious injuries to his head and elbow and was taken to Medanta Hospital by ambulance. Doctors subsequently performed surgery to treat his fractured elbow.

Police have registered the FIR. Officials said they are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

A police officer said the accused would be arrested soon.