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Home / Gurugram / Kerala man dies by suicide after killing wife in Gurugram

Kerala man dies by suicide after killing wife in Gurugram

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:31 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The deceased was identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Jashan, 22. iStock photo
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A private company employee allegedly strangled his wife to death and subsequently committed suicide by hanging at his rented flat in the M3M Marina society, Sector 68, Badshahpur area, on Thursday.

Shockingly, prior to the incident, the man had sent an email to his company, providing the mobile numbers of his father and his landlord and requesting that they be informed about the incident.

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A team of the Badshahpur police station is investigating the matter and have sent the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem.

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According to the police, the deceased were identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Aslam, a native of Kerala, and his 28-year-old wife Farhana. Aslam worked for a private company in Gurugram and lived in a rented flat in the M3M Marina society with his wife.

It was alleged that he strangled his wife to death and subsequently took his own life by hanging.

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After getting information, a police team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. A senior police officer said it remained unclear whether there was any dispute between the couple or the reason behind the horrific act.

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