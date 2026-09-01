Kisan ID drive: Nuh district posts Haryana’s lowest farmer enrolment at 37.73%

Nuh district has emerged as the worst performer in Haryana in registering farmers under the Centre’s Agristack scheme, with only 37.73 per cent of eligible farmers securing their Kisan ID so far, against a state average of 60.14 per cent.

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According to the enrolment progress report dated August 24, of the 1,09,649 beneficiaries identified in the district, only 41,376 farmers have completed registration. The pace of enrolment also remains sluggish, with just 334 farmers registering in the district on a single day recently.

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In contrast, Mahendragarh has emerged as the state’s best performer with 93.06 per cent enrolment, followed closely by Rewari at 92.65 per cent — both districts falling within the Ahirwal belt. Gurugram (77.62 per cent) and Faridabad (74.29 per cent) also fared better than the state average, while districts such as Jind (44.86 per cent), Palwal (48.65 per cent) and Kaithal (52.35 per cent) featured among the other laggards, though none as poorly placed as Nuh.

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Officials said the Kisan ID, a unique digital identity for farmers, links agricultural land and personal data digitally and is being positioned as the sole gateway for future disbursal of subsidies, crop insurance claims and compensation. This raises concerns that a large section of Nuh’s farming community could be excluded from government support going forward if registration does not pick up pace.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani, in a statement, appealed to farmers in the district to get their Kisan ID made without delay. “Kisan ID is the digital identity of farmers, through which it will become easier to avail benefits of various government-run agricultural schemes, subsidies, crop insurance and other farmer-friendly services,” Pilani said, adding, he clarified that registering for the Kisan ID would not adversely affect farmers’ existing benefits, including BPL cards, old-age pension and the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

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The DC further said registration is done through Aadhaar authentication and OTP verification, with agricultural land also being digitally mapped under the scheme. He noted that in future, subsidies, crop compensation and other assistance schemes related to agriculture will be made available only through the Kisan ID. Farmers can get their ID made at their nearest CSC centre using their Aadhaar card, mobile number and land documents.

Across Haryana, of the 20,98,938 total beneficiaries, 12,62,357 farmers have completed their Kisan ID registration so far. With the state pushing to close enrolment gaps ahead of the next crop season.