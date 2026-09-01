KMP Expressway turns killer again: Six pilgrims dead, 14 hurt as van rams parked truck near Palwal

Six pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh were killed and 14 others injured when the pick-up van they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked illegally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Maheshpur village early Tuesday, adding another chapter to the corridor’s grim record as one of the region’s deadliest highways.

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The accident occurred around 5.30 am, said Inspector Hari Kishan, SHO of Palwal Sadar police station. Most of the 20-odd pilgrims, travelling in a Tata pick-up whose rear had been converted into a makeshift double-decker sleeping deck, were asleep when the vehicle struck the truck. “Soon after the collision, the driver of the illegally parked truck started the vehicle and sped away from the spot, leaving behind all the injured victims,” Kishan said, adding that an FIR was being registered against the absconding driver.

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The deceased were identified as Vijay Singh (75), Raj Kumar (40), Reshma Devi (45), Kamla Devi (65), Sudha (52) and Mahesh (60) — several of them related, from Kishanpur Muraiya, Makoaya and Chanda villages in Mainpuri district. The group had set out on a pilgrimage, visiting the Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples in Rajasthan on Monday before heading toward Vrindavan via Palwal. Rescuers took 20 to 40 minutes to extricate the dead from the mangled wreckage; the injured, some critical, are undergoing treatment at Palwal Civil Hospital and may be shifted for advanced care. Police are scanning expressway CCTV to trace the truck’s registration and driver.

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The tragedy is far from an isolated one. A Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation survey found sleep-deprived truck drivers responsible for most accidents on the 135-km expressway, with a lack of nearby trauma centres proving fatal in roughly 80 per cent of cases, and officials noting that a majority of fatal crashes involve vehicles ramming into stationary trucks parked along the roadside. Within its first year of operation alone, the expressway recorded 400 mishaps and 106 fatalities, with poor lighting blamed for around 70 per cent of night-time fatal crashes.

Pilgrim convoys, in particular, have repeatedly borne the brunt. Just months earlier, six pilgrims were killed and 16 injured when a 22-seater vehicle overturned on the same expressway — passengers who, like Tuesday’s victims, were Mainpuri residents returning from the Khatu Shyam temple with Vrindavan on their itinerary, in a crash police again blamed on a dozing driver who fled the scene. Truck-related pile-ups have proved similarly fatal elsewhere on the corridor near Rojka Meo and Jhirna Ghati.

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Despite repeated pledges, unlit stretches, absent trauma facilities and unchecked roadside parking by trucks continue to make the KMP Expressway one of the NCR’s most dangerous roads for the region’s growing traffic of night-time pilgrim and commercial vehicles.