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Home / Gurugram / Labourer dies after falling from 19th floor at construction site in Gurugram's Sector 113

Labourer dies after falling from 19th floor at construction site in Gurugram's Sector 113

Workers allegedly assault company officials, damage police vehicle following death

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:52 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Workers clashing with officials
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Chaos and panic erupted at a builder’s construction site in Sector 113 when two labourers fell from the 19th floor, resulting in the death of one on the spot, while the other was critically injured. He was rushed to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Enraged by their colleague’s death, the workers chased and allegedly beat the company officials, who barely managed to escape. They also smashed the windshield of a police Emergency Response Vehicle that had arrived at the scene. Observing the escalating situation, the Bajghera police arrived with a heavy force and brought the situation under control.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Dilkhush (19), a resident of Katihar, Bihar, while the injured man was identified as Vasudev (29), a resident of West Bengal. Dilkhush worked as a labourer at the builder’s ‘SmartWorld’ project in Sector 113.

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According to the police, construction work was under way as usual at the ‘SmartWorld’ site on Friday afternoon. During the work, two labourers on the 19th floor suddenly fell down, and one of them died on the spot.

Company officials said preliminary investigations suggested that the accident was caused by a slip. However, the workers alleged that safety standards were being ignored at the site. They claimed that workers operating at heights were not provided with the necessary safety equipment, which led to the accident.

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Following the incident, enraged workers surrounded the company officials who had arrived at the scene, accusing them of negligence regarding safety and began assaulting them. The workers chased the officials around the site while beating them. The officials managed to save their lives by fleeing the spot.

A police team reached the spot and pacified the workers by assuring them of impartial action, after which the situation returned to normal.

“We handed over the body to the kin after a post-mortem. It was an accident only and no complaint has been received from either party regarding the matter so far. We are investigating the safety measures that were in place for the workers at the site at the time of the incident and whether there was any negligence involved. A further probe is under way,” said Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO of Bajghera police station.

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