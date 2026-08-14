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Home / Gurugram / Lady head constable held accepting Rs 15,000 bribe in Nuh

Lady head constable held accepting Rs 15,000 bribe in Nuh

ACB arrests Tauru Sadar police station official for allegedly demanding money to drop accused’s name from rape case

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:56 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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A lady head constable was arrested red-handed in Nuh by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. Head constable Priyanka, posted at the Tauru Sadar police station in Nuh district demanded the bribe in lieu of dropping an accused’s name in a rape case.

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According to ACB officials, a rape case was registered at the police station about four days ago. Head constable Priyanka was investigating the matter

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Reportedly, the victim’s side was also seeking to implicate another individual as an accused in the case.

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It is alleged that Priyanka demanded a bribe in exchange for dropping an accused person’s name from the case.

Subsequently, wife of the individual lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

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After verifying the complaint, the ACB devised a plan of action. In accordance with the plan, the complainant arrived at the Tauru Sadar police station with Rs 15,000. As soon as Head Constable Priyanka accepted Rs 15,000 from the woman, the ACB team raided the spot and arrested her red-handed with the bribe money.

A senior ACB officer said that an FIR has been registered and are questioning Priyanka.

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