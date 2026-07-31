​Local BJP leader booked for assaulting couple in Gurugram

A dispute over garbage dumping escalated into a violent clash at a residential society in Gurugram late on Thursday night, with the joint secretary of the residents' welfare association (RWA) and his wife allegedly being assaulted with sticks by local BJP leader Manish Harsana and his associates.

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A video of the incident, recorded by residents, went viral on social media. The footage shows a man being assaulted with sticks, while another video posted by the victim on X shows several men carrying sticks moving towards the area. An FIR has been registered at Sector-65 police station against Manish Harsana, the husband of a ward 15 councillor.

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According to the complaint filed by Prayag Varshney, a resident of Ansal Versalia, Sector-67, the incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday when he and his wife Shalini Gupta were out for a walk after dinner.

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Varshney said they noticed garbage lying outside a temple and spoke to some villagers present there about the issue. The villagers then called Manish Harsana to the spot. Shortly afterwards, Harsana arrived with seven to eight other people.

Following a brief argument, Varshney alleged that Harsana and his associates abused him and threatened him and his wife.

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"They threatened us and said, ‘Take him away from here, or else you don't know what we villagers are capable of. Get him out of here right now — I’m telling you for the last time — otherwise, we’ll beat you up right here.’ When I asked them to speak civilly, Manish Harsana slapped me. When my wife tried to intervene, two or three people pushed her. We called for help, but they said, ‘Call whoever you want; let’s see what happens now.’ They then chased me and assaulted me further," Varshney stated in his complaint.

He further alleged that around eight to 10 residents later reached the spot and an argument broke out, involving some women from the society as well. During this time, another group of eight to 10 young men allegedly arrived carrying sticks and batons. They pushed through the residents and assaulted him, hitting his head, arms and legs, until other society members intervened and stopped them.

"They told the society members to stay away or they too would face the consequences. They also threatened, assaulted and misbehaved with my wife. Later, society members moved us aside and informed the police," Varshney added.

After receiving information, a police emergency response vehicle reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Based on Varshney's complaint, police registered an FIR against Manish Harsana and others under sections 115 (causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting while carrying a deadly weapon) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-65 police station.

"An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," said Inspector Rambir, SHO of Sector-65 police station.

Despite repeated attempts, Manish Harsana could not be contacted for his response.