‘Loss of Rs 70,000’: Gurugram tenants forced to vacate flat at night after broker pocketed their rent

Three working professionals in Gurugram have alleged that they lost nearly Rs 70,000 and were forced to vacate their rented flat after becoming caught in a dispute between a property owner and a broker who had been collecting their rent. The incident, shared on Reddit’s r/Gurgaon community, has gone viral.

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According to the Reddit post, the tenants moved into a flat near DLF in January after renting the property through a man who presented himself as its manager. They paid a security deposit of Rs 50,000 and monthly rent of around Rs 20,000, which they claimed was regularly transferred to the intermediary.

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The situation allegedly came to light about a week ago when the property’s owner arrived at the flat at night and demanded that they vacate the premises.

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“According to him, the person we had been paying rent to had not forwarded rent payments to him and had also not cleared other dues. We were completely shocked because from our perspective, we had paid everything on time. The situation became serious enough that we had to involve the police. After discussions, we were given only one week to vacate,” the post read.

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The tenants further alleged that the owner refused to return their security deposit and demanded a fresh deposit, higher rent and payment of pending dues if they wished to continue living in the flat.

Meanwhile, the intermediary reportedly declined to refund the money and told them to pursue the matter through a civil case.

As a result, the tenants claim to have lost around Rs 70,000.

“Any advice would be appreciated. We’re honestly exhausted and feel completely helpless right now,” the post read further.

The post has drawn widespread reactions online, with users advising the tenants to preserve payment records, rental documents and communication history, and to seek legal counsel.

One user wrote, “Owner and the broker are knowingly doing this. If there’s a rent agreement, send a legal notice. Once you’ll leave they’ll be enjoying 70k, higher rent from another set of tenants and harass them again.”

Another said, “Hey, lawyer from delhi here! Your owner can’t do that and if the person has not transferred him the amount that between him and the other person. Don’t pay a penny and file a police complaint and also civil suit in gurugram district court.”