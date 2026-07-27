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Home / Gurugram / Man arrested for duping job aspirant of Rs 6 lakh on pretext of sending him abroad

Man arrested for duping job aspirant of Rs 6 lakh on pretext of sending him abroad

Accused allegedly used fake visa and forged documents to promise employment in Slovakia

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:48 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Gurugram police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

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According to the police, the complainant lodged a complaint at the DLF Sector-29 police station, alleging that a man named Deepak, a resident of his village, along with his associates, lured him with the promise of sending him to Slovakia.

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The accused initially took Rs 50,000 on the pretext of arranging a visa and overseas travel. Thereafter, by showing a fake visa through forged documents and a video call, they allegedly obtained a total of Rs 6 lakh from the complainant. However, they neither sent him abroad nor returned the money, and instead kept delaying the matter. Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

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Acting on the complaint, a Crime Branch team from Sector 31 arrested one of the accused from Gurugram on Sunday. The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar (39), a resident of Ratanthal village in Rewari district.

“During the investigation, it was found that the accused, along with his associate Shailesh, had cheated the complainant of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending him abroad. Co-accused Shailesh had already been arrested earlier, and Rs 2 lakh was recovered from his possession. We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police officer.

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