Man arrested for raping, defrauding woman on pretext of marriage

Gurugram police arrested a man for raping a woman whom he met through a matrimonial website under the pretext of marriage. The accused along with his associate, defrauded the woman by obtaining loans of Rs 20 lakh from various financial institutions in her name and transferring the funds into their own accounts.

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According to the police, on March 26, a woman submitted a complaint at DLF Phase-3 police station, stating that she came into contact with a man through a matrimonial platform in 2024.

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The man allegedly made a false promise to marry her and on that pretext, established physical relations with her. He, along with another associate, also arranged loans of approximately Rs 20 lakh in her name from various financial institutions and transferred the loan amount into their own bank accounts.

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Later, the accused stopped paying the loan EMIs, refused to marry her, and cut off all contact with her. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at DLF Phase-3 police station.

While investigating, the police team arrested the main accused on Wednesday from Gurugram. The accused was identified as Akshay Bhatt (30) a resident of faagi, Jaipur district, Rajasthan presently residing at Pratap Nagar, Haldighati, Jaipur.

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“During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had falsely promised to marry the complainant and, in conspiracy with another associate, obtained loans in her name, transferred the money to their own accounts, and failed to repay the loan instalments. We are questioning the accused and his associate will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.