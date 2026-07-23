DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Man arrested for raping, defrauding woman on pretext of marriage

Man arrested for raping, defrauding woman on pretext of marriage

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:08 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Gurugram police arrested a man for raping a woman whom he met through a matrimonial website under the pretext of marriage. The accused along with his associate, defrauded the woman by obtaining loans of Rs 20 lakh from various financial institutions in her name and transferring the funds into their own accounts.

Advertisement

According to the police, on March 26, a woman submitted a complaint at DLF Phase-3 police station, stating that she came into contact with a man through a matrimonial platform in 2024.

Advertisement

The man allegedly made a false promise to marry her and on that pretext, established physical relations with her. He, along with another associate, also arranged loans of approximately Rs 20 lakh in her name from various financial institutions and transferred the loan amount into their own bank accounts.

Advertisement

Later, the accused stopped paying the loan EMIs, refused to marry her, and cut off all contact with her. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at DLF Phase-3 police station.

While investigating, the police team arrested the main accused on Wednesday from Gurugram. The accused was identified as Akshay Bhatt (30) a resident of faagi, Jaipur district, Rajasthan presently residing at Pratap Nagar, Haldighati, Jaipur.

Advertisement

“During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had falsely promised to marry the complainant and, in conspiracy with another associate, obtained loans in her name, transferred the money to their own accounts, and failed to repay the loan instalments. We are questioning the accused and his associate will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts