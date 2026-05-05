Man arrested for strangling wife after she denied money for alcohol in Gurugram

The Gurugram police arrested a young man for strangling his 41-year-old wife to death after she refused to give him money for alcohol.

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The accused first tried to mislead the police by claiming that his wife died of low blood pressure and a heart attack. However, after the postmortem report confirmed strangulation, the police arrested him on Tuesday.

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According to police, on May 2, Sector 10 A police station received information that Mamta Devi (41), a resident of Saraswati Enclave, had been brought dead to the hospital. The deceased’s husband, Hari Gopal Sharma said that he had gone out around 5.30 pm on May 2. Upon returning, he found his wife lying down. Upon inquiring about her health, she said she was fine but when he returned a short while later, he found his wife unconscious. He rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The husband attributed the death to low blood pressure or a heart attack.

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The police took action under Section 194 of the BNSS and conducted a postmortem examination. On May 3, the postmortem report revealed the cause of death to be strangulation and a case was registered under murder charges at the Sector 10 police station. Police subsequently arrested the accused husband Hari Gopal Sharma (46), a resident of Saraswati Enclave, Gurugram, who confessed to the murder.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he is an alcoholic and had been unemployed for the past month. He repeatedly asked his wife for money for alcohol. When she refused, he strangled her to death. We are questioning the accused”, said the spokesperson of the Gurugram police.