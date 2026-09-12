Man attacked over alleged friendship with woman, two held

The police arrested two men for allegedly attacking a 27-year-old man with knives and sticks in Sector 3, Ballabgarh, over suspicion that he was friend with a woman. The police also paraded the accused, with their heads tonsured, at the scene of the crime. A third accused remains absconding.

According to the police, Nipun Patel was attacked near the Valmiki Temple in Sector 3 on September 7 while he was on his way to the temple. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Advertisement

Police investigations revealed that the attack was allegedly masterminded by Dharmendra, 26, a resident of the Dabua area. Dharmendra was previously in a relationship with a woman who lived in Dabua and suspected that Nipun had befriended her. He allegedly planned the attack over the issue.

Advertisement

Dharmendra and his associate Manish, 22, also a resident of Dabua, were arrested on Thursday.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Dharmendra had asked his friends Manish and Ashish to carry out the assault. He stood near the temple while Manish and Ashish attacked Nipun with knives and sticks. We are questioning the accused, while a police team is searching for Ashish,” said Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime).