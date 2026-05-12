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Home / Gurugram / Man gets 20 years of RI for raping minor in Gurugram

Man gets 20 years of RI for raping minor in Gurugram

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Gurugram, Updated At : 09:36 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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A Gurugram court on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine after finding him guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl in 2022.

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According to police, the victim’s father lodged a complaint at Kherki Daula Police Station on September 2, 2022, alleging his daughter had been assaulted by a youth from Shikohpur village on August 30, 2022. Following the complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of law.

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Acting on the complaint, the Gurugram police arrested the accused, identified as Shiva, a resident of Shikohpur village. Police said a detailed investigation was carried out, during which evidence was collected and witnesses were examined.

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The police subsequently filed a chargesheet before the court.

“On the basis of the chargesheet, as well as the evidence and witnesses presented by the police, the court on Monday held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

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