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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Man gets 20-yr RI for minor’s rape

Gurugram: Man gets 20-yr RI for minor’s rape

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Gurugram, Updated At : 09:24 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The court of Dr Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan, Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Nuh, on Monday sentenced a convict to 10 years’ of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor in 2023. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict. In the event of the non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional three months’ of simple imprisonment.

According to the police, a case was registered at the Rojka Meo police station on December 24, 2023. In the complaint lodged with the police, the father of victim alleged that on the evening of December 23, 2023, her 17-year-old daughter had stepped out of the house to dispose of garbage. During this time, the accused lured her towards the hills and raped her.

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The complainant also alleged that two other unidentified youths accompanying the accused assisted him. When the victim raised an alarm, a neighbor arrived at the scene, prompting the accused to flee. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated investigation. After gathering evidence, they arrested the accused and produced him in court, which subsequently sent him to jail. Later, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused in the court.

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