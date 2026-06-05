Man gets life term for killing 7-year-old girl

A fast-track Special POCSO Court in Nuh has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping, murdering and destroying evidence related to the death of a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 17,000 on the convict.

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Additional Sessions Judge, Fast-Track Special POCSO Court, Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan, pronounced the verdict, convicting Abbas, a resident of Doha village under the Ferozpur Jhirka police station area. The case dates back to 2024. A seven-year-old girl was playing outside her house when she was abducted. A missing person’s complaint was lodged at the Ferozpur Jhirka police station the following day. During the investigation, the police arrested and questioned Abbas. Based on information obtained during interrogation, the girl’s body was recovered from a mustard field, where it had been buried. “The police conducted a thorough investigation, collected crucial evidence and filed a charge sheet in court. The prosecution proved the charges through witness testimony and material evidence. The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment,” said the Nuh police spokesperson.

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