Man hammers wife to death, confesses crime to cops in Gurugram

A brick supplier allegedly murdered his wife by striking her on the head with a hammer following a dispute in the Farrukhnagar area on Saturday morning. After the incident, the accused himself called the police to report the crime.

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The police took possession of the body and sent it for a postmortem examination. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

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According to the police, a man called the police station around 10.30 am on Saturday to report that he had murdered his wife. When the police arrived at the scene in Shyam colony of Farrukhnagar, the accused was sitting next to the body. There were blood splatters in the room and belongings were scattered. The deceased was identified as Pooja (34), a native of Kaithal.

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When the police questioned the man, he identified himself as Nayab and said he had married Pooja about 15 years ago. He said he worked as a brick supplier in Farrukhnagar, while Pooja was a homemaker. The couple also has a 10-year-old son, who was not at home at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Nayab and Pooja quarrelled frequently. Nayab reportedly used to suspect his wife Pooja's character, which often led to arguments. During such a fight on Saturday, a scuffle broke out between them, and in a fit of rage, Nayab struck Pooja on the head with a hammer, killing her on the spot.

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“We have taken accused Nayab into custody and informed Pooja's family. Further action will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family. Interrogation of the accused is underway,” said Santosh Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station.