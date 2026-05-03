Man jumps to death from 10th floor of Gurugram society

A man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the tenth floor of a residential tower at M3M Heights society in Sector 65, Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

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According to officials, the incident occurred within the society premises, following which local residents alerted the police. A team rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. The body was later taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

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The deceased has been identified as Prashant Yadav. Preliminary inquiry suggests that he had returned from abroad on April 28. Family members informed the police that he had been under mental stress since his return.

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Police officials said the exact reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained. “We are conducting a detailed investigation and have recorded statements of family members,” an officer said.

No foul play has been suspected so far, but authorities said all angles were being examined.