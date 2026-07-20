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Home / Gurugram / Man kills wife following dispute over cooking dinner in Gurugram; arrested

Man kills wife following dispute over cooking dinner in Gurugram; arrested

The accused husband initially misled the police by claiming his wife died from excessive alcohol consumption

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PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:46 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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An intoxicated man allegedly killed his wife following a dispute over cooking dinner in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

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The accused husband initially misled the police by claiming his wife died from excessive alcohol consumption, but the police arrested him after the post-mortem report revealed she had been strangled to death, they added.

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According to the police, a woman, identified as Talmai, was found dead on July 16 in the shanties located near the Badshahpur vegetable market. After receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem.

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Her husband, Dinesh, told the police that he and his wife used to consume alcohol, and on the day of the incident, his wife had consumed an excessive amount, leading to her death. Initially, the police started investigating the matter and awaited the post-mortem report, they said.

A senior investigating officer said that the post-mortem report revealed the woman died due to strangulation and suffocation. Subsequently, the police detained Dinesh.

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During questioning, he admitted that on the day of the incident, an argument broke out between the couple over cooking while he was under the influence of alcohol and as the dispute escalated, he strangled his wife to death.

"The accused Dinesh is originally from Lucknow and was living in a rented shanty in the Badshahpur area with his wife. The police arrested the accused and further investigation into the matter is underway", the officer said.

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