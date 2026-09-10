Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly shot dead a 40-year-old man in front of his son on Basai Road here on Thursday morning, with the police suspecting an old enmity behind the killing.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mahendra, a resident of Basai village. Around 9:30 am on Thursday, Mahendra was travelling on a motorcycle with his son Sahil for some work when three youths riding a Pulsar motorcycle intercepted them.

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One of the youths allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Mahendra in the stomach before all three fled the scene.

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According to the police, a teenager named Buddy was murdered in January 2025 and his body was found near Dwarka. Mahendra’s other son, Priyanshu, is an accused in the case.

Sahil, an eyewitness and son of the deceased, alleged that members of Buddy’s gang carried out Thursday’s incident as an act of revenge.

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After being shot, Mahendra collapsed on the road. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“There has been ongoing enmity between my family and the accused since January 2025. Dev, Bunty, and another young man were involved in this incident and one of them had his face covered. The accused had previously assaulted my associates as well. The accused had come to target me due to this long-standing feud but ended up shooting my father,” Sahil said.

DCP West YVR Shashi Shekhar said preliminary investigations suggested that the incident stemmed from a personal feud. Some of the accused had been identified and raids were being conducted to nab them.

“According to information provided by the family, Mahendra’s son Priyanshu is currently lodged in jail in connection with a murder case. We are also investigating whether there is a link between that case and the current incident. The accused will be arrested soon,” the DCP added.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 9A police station. CCTV footage from the scene is being examined. The local police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are questioning people in the vicinity.