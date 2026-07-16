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Home / Gurugram / Man shot dead with friend’s father’s licensed revolver in Gurugram; accused on the run

Man shot dead with friend’s father’s licensed revolver in Gurugram; accused on the run

Police register murder case, probe whether firing was intentional or if the accident happened during altercation

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:54 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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The deceased, Akash.
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A 28-year-old man, identified as Akash, was allegedly shot dead by his friend, identified as Lucky, in Gurugram’s Sector 65 area.

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Lucky used his father’s licensed revolver.

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According to the police, Lucky, a resident of Bahrampur village, called Akash, a resident of Delhi’s Badarpur area, out of his house around 8 pm on Wednesday.

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The two then left in a car to party.

During the outing, a shot was fired from the revolver kept inside the car, which hit Akash in the head.

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After the incident, Lucky took Akash to a private hospital in Sector 57 and then fled off after doctors declared him dead.

An FIR with murder charges has been registered at the Sector 65 police station.

After receiving information, teams from the Sector 65 police station and the Crime Branch reached the hospital and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Akash’s family members alleged that he was murdered.

They said Akash had no enmity with anyone and that the circumstances leading to the incident would become clear only after the accused is arrested.

They added that Akash worked for a fuel delivery company near Maidawas village.

“A murder case has been registered. We are also investigating how the revolver was brought into the car at the time of the incident and whether the shot was fired intentionally, or it went off during an altercation. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene and the post-mortem report is awaited. A thorough investigation is being conducted,” said Inspector Rambir, SHO of Sector 65 police station.

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