Man stabbed to death by friends in Gurugram

A young man was stabbed to death by his friends in Gurugram’s Sector-45 area following a dispute.

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A police team reached the spot and took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. An FIR was registered at the Sector-40 police station. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Babulal (34), a native of Madhya Pradesh, who lived in the slums of Sector 45 and worked as a driver.

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Around 2.30 pm on Monday, a few young men from Madhya Pradesh, including his friends Rahul and Akash, arrived at his shanty to meet him. During the visit, a dispute broke out between them.

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The group attacked Babulal with a knife, critically injuring him. Bystanders rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.