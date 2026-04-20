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Home / Gurugram / Man strangles wife, dies by suicide amid domestic dispute in Gurugram

Man strangles wife, dies by suicide amid domestic dispute in Gurugram

Couple’s 10-year-old son alerts neighbour after discovering his father hanging

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:10 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his 28-year-old wife to death before hanging himself following a domestic dispute at their rented house in Gurugram’s Sector 9 area on Sunday night.

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After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took both bodies into custody. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for postmortem. No suicide note was found at the scene.

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According to police, the deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar and his wife Sonam Bai, natives of Chawar Colony on Khudanpuri Road in Alwar, Rajasthan. The couple was living in a rented house in Sector 9 along with their 10-year-old son.

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The couple’s son was playing in another room at the time of the incident. When he returned to his parents’ room later, he found his father hanging and alerted a neighbour, who immediately informed the police.

A senior police officer said that a family dispute is believed to be the primary reason behind the alleged murder-suicide. “We are investigating all angles,” he added.

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