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Home / Gurugram / Massive fire at Bandhwari landfill in Gurugram triggers pollution fears, traffic diverted

Massive fire at Bandhwari landfill in Gurugram triggers pollution fears, traffic diverted

According to officials, the intensity of the fire has made containment efforts difficult and it may take several hours to completely douse the flames

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:47 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Blaze at Bandhwari landfill engulfs area in smoke, traffic rerouted.
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A massive fire broke out at the Bandhwari landfill site located along the Gurugram–Faridabad Road on Wednesday, sending thick plumes of black smoke across the region and triggering concerns over rising air pollution.

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The blaze reportedly erupted suddenly, in heaps of garbage at the landfill, quickly intensifying and engulfing a large portion of the site. The flames were so fierce that dense smoke and fire could be seen from nearby areas, alarming residents.

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Upon receiving information, at least four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot. Firefighters have been continously spraying water to bring the situation under control, but officials said the intensity of the fire has made containment efforts difficult. It may take several hours to completely douse the flames.

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As a precautionary measure, the administration has diverted traffic in the surrounding areas to avoid congestion and ensure smooth movement of emergency services.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigations suggest that a spark in the waste heap may have triggered the blaze.

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Meanwhile, local residents have complained of breathing difficulties due to the thick smoke, raising concerns about deteriorating air quality in the area. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as firefighting operations continue.

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