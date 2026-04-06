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Home / Gurugram / Massive fire engulfs 4 furniture warehouses in Gurugram

Massive fire engulfs 4 furniture warehouses in Gurugram

Fire reportedly sparked by welding work at nearby construction site; petrol and CNG pump shut down as safety precaution

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:14 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Thick black smoke rises from a furniture warehouse in Sector 89, Gurugram, after a massive fire broke out on Monday.
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A massive fire broke out in four adjacent furniture warehouses in Sector 89 here on Monday afternoon, triggering panic and prompting the deployment of seven fire engines to douse the flames.

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Black smoke billowed into the sky, and after nearly three hours of firefighting, authorities managed to contain the fire.

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A senior fire officer said no casualties have been reported so far, though the blaze is expected to cause significant property damage. Police cordoned off the area and diverted traffic during the operation.

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The fire was reported at 12:14 pm. Two fire engines were immediately dispatched from the IMT Manesar fire station.

As the fire intensified, reinforcements arrived from Bhim Nagar, Sector 29, Udyog Vihar, and Sector 37. The warehouses, owned by different individuals, were completely engulfed due to the rapid spread.

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The Nayara Company’s petrol and CNG pump, located adjacent to the affected warehouses, was shut down as a precaution. A fire brigade vehicle was stationed there to prevent the fire from reaching the fuel station.

“All the warehouses were filled with old and new furniture, which contributed to the fire spreading quickly. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze was triggered by a welding spark at a nearby construction site where a fifth warehouse was being built and a tin shed was being erected,” said Vipin Kumar, a fire officer.

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