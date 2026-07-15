Massive fire engulfs abandoned Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram

A massive fire broke out at the iconic Kingdom of Dreams (KOD) in Gurugram’s Sector 29 on Wednesday afternoon, engulfing large parts of the abandoned entertainment complex and sending thick plumes of smoke across the city. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as firefighters battled the blaze for several hours.

Advertisement

The fire was reported at around 1.45 pm, prompting an immediate response from the Gurugram Fire Department. More than half a dozen fire tenders and rescue personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control. No casualties or injuries had been reported till the time of filing this report.

Advertisement

Once hailed as India’s first live entertainment, theatre and leisure destination, Kingdom of Dreams had remained shut for the past few years due to financial disputes and legal hurdles. The sprawling complex, spread over nearly six acres in Sector 29, had become a silent reminder of one of India’s most ambitious entertainment ventures.

Advertisement

Launched in 2010 at an estimated cost of around ₹200 crore, Kingdom of Dreams was envisioned as a one-stop destination showcasing India’s cultural diversity through Broadway-style musicals, regional cuisines, handicrafts and immersive theatrical experiences.

The complex featured the grand Nautanki Mahal theatre and Culture Gully, an indoor boulevard inspired by the architecture, food and crafts of different Indian states.

Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was associated with the project as its brand ambassador during its launch years, adding to its glamour and nationwide appeal.

At its peak, Kingdom of Dreams attracted thousands of visitors with blockbuster productions such as ‘Zangoora: The Gypsy Prince’ and ‘Jhumroo’. The venue helped put Gurugram on India’s entertainment map and became a popular destination for domestic and international tourists.

Officials said the abandoned structure contained old stage material, wooden installations and theatre equipment, which may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. The exact cause of the fire, however, is yet to be established.