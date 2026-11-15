​Massive fire guts 25 shops at Pataudi woolen market in Gurugram, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Around 25 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a woollen market at Ramlila Ground in Pataudi town in Gurugram early Sunday morning.

The fire spread rapidly that the entire market was engulfed in flames in no time.

After getting information, fire tenders from Pataudi and Manesar arrived at the scene and began firefighting operations. Fire personnel brought the blaze under control after strenuous efforts. No injuries have been reported in this incident.

Every year, from November to February, a woollen market is set up in the eastern part of Ramlila Maidan in Pataudi. This year, the market—which began on November 4 under the aegis of the Himalayan Tribal Trade Association—featured stalls run by vendors from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

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According to shopkeepers, each shop contained winter clothing worth lakhs of rupees. With the winter season yet to set in fully, sales had been minimal and bulk of the stock remained unsold.

According to reports, around 4 am, a woman heard a noise and, on waking up, noticed that the market was on fire. She alerted others, but by then, the flames had spread rapidly, engulfing the market.