Massive fire guts chemical factory in Gurugram’s Pataudi; no casualties

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Gurugram’s Pataudi area late Saturday night, engulfing the industrial unit and triggering a massive firefighting operation involving around 12 fire tenders from across the district. No casualties or injuries have been reported, with officials attributing the narrow escape to the factory being closed for the weekend.

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The fire erupted at Om Sairam Industry near Mushedpur-Khursampur village shortly after midnight. Towering flames and thick smoke quickly spread across the premises, prompting an emergency response from the Fire Department, local police and Civil Defence teams.

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According to the Fire Brigade Control Room, the first distress call was received at 1:40 am. Firefighters who reached the spot found the blaze far more severe than anticipated and immediately sought reinforcements from nearby stations.

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Given the presence of chemicals and raw materials inside the factory, fire tenders were rushed from Pataudi, Manesar, Bhim Nagar, Sector 37 and Sector 29, along with other nearby stations. Nearly a dozen fire engines were deployed to contain the blaze.

Officials said firefighters battled the flames through the night, with several tenders making multiple trips for water refilling. Teams surrounded the factory from all sides to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjoining areas.

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The biggest relief, officials said, was that no workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident. Preliminary assessments indicate that since the fire broke out during the weekend night, the absence of labourers helped prevent a major loss of life.

After bringing the fire under control, teams began cooling operations to reduce temperatures in the debris. Authorities said a detailed search inside the factory will be conducted once cooling operations are completed.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the losses are yet to be ascertained. Officials said a detailed investigation will be carried out after an assessment of the damaged site.