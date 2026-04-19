Mastermind among 7 of inter-state gang arrested for robbery in Palwal

The Palwal police arrested seven members of an inter-state gang, including the mastermind, involved in robbing a driver and an employee of a bullion trader of gold and cash.

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The police recovered Rs 17.50 lakh in cash, 138 grams of gold, two vehicles used in the crime, four fake number plates, four mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession. The mastermind of the gang was sacked from the Ministry of Defence (Civil Department).

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According to the police, the accused impersonating officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stopped the car of a renowned bullion trader near HUDA Chowk on National Highway 10 on April 2 and robbed the driver, Rajkumar, and his employee, Vijay, of 30 tolas of gold and Rs 31 lakh.

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While leaving, they asked Vijay to accompany them in their car and freed him in Gurugram. Following a complaint by trader Vikas Jain, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at the Palwal city police station. Four teams, including a crime unit, were formed to investigate the matter.

“In a joint operation by the Crime Unit and the Palwal Police, teams scanned over 250 CCTV cameras in Palwal, Gurugram, Delhi and surrounding areas. Using cyber technology, CCTV footage and intelligence, a total of seven accused, including the mastermind, were arrested from various locations in Delhi and Faridabad. Interrogation revealed that the accused were involved in organised crime, conducting reconnaissance and then using fake IDs and number plates to pose as officers and carry out robberies. A few months ago, the gang robbed a gutkha trader of Rs 25 lakh in Gwalior, MP, and committed another robbery of Rs 5 lakh in Delhi. We are questioning the accused”, said Nitish Agarwal, SP of Palwal.

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According to the police, the mastermind has been identified as Dharmbir, alias Sarji, alias Fauji (64), a resident of Silani village in Jhajjar district and currently residing in Faridabad. Other accused have been identified as Narender Kumar, alias Nitu (42), a resident of Badhani village in Jhajjar district, who runs a clinic; Amit, alias Bablu (39), a native of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, who lives in Delhi and used to work as a driver; Bijender Kumar, alias Kala Pandit, alias Topi (44), a resident of Delhi who used to work as driver; Laxman, alias Kehri (36), a resident of Bahin village in Palwal district, who used to work as a driver; Dinesh Kumar (39), a resident of Delhi who also works as a driver; and Deepak Samanto (44), a native of West Bengal living in Delhi.

“During interrogation, it was also revealed that Dharambir has 26 cases registered against him in various police stations in Delhi and Haryana under serious sections of robbery, dacoity, theft, etc. Bijendra Kumar, alias Kala Pandit, alias Topi, has 17 cases registered against him in various police stations in Delhi and Haryana under serious sections, including robbery, dacoity and fraud. Dinesh Kumar has 11 cases registered against him at various police stations in Delhi and Haryana, while 4 cases each were registered against Amit, alias Bablu, and Laxman, alias Kehri. Further probe is underway,” said SP Agarwal.