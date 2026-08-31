MC truck catches fire in Gurugram, driver saves his life by jumping out

A massive fire suddenly broke out in a Municipal Corporation sanitation truck near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram on Sunday morning.

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The incident caused brief chaos on the highway and adjacent service roads. The truck driver managed to jump out in time and saved his life.

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According to eyewitnesses, a municipal sanitation vehicle was engaged in cleaning and garbage collection duties around Rajiv Chowk and the expressway, just as it did every day. As the vehicle reached the area beneath the Rajiv Chowk flyover, thick smoke suddenly began coming out from the engine. The driver immediately pulled the vehicle over to the roadside. Before anyone could grasp the situation, towering flames erupted amidst the billowing smoke.

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The Fire Brigade and police were immediately informed. Fire tenders rushed to the scene afterwardS. Firefighters managed to fully bring the blaze under control, but by then, the vehicle’s engine and cabin had been completely gutted and reduced to a heap of charred metal.