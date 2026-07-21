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Home / Gurugram / MCG cracks down on sanitation in Gurugram, over Rs 5.30-lakh fine imposed on agency

MCG cracks down on sanitation in Gurugram, over Rs 5.30-lakh fine imposed on agency

The agency was required to provide 10 tractor-trolleys and 70 sanitation workers daily for Zone-4

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:39 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) issued a show-cause notice to KS Multi-Facility Services — a private agency operating in Zone-4 for violating the terms of the work order and the Request for Proposal (RFP). Additionally, a fine of Rs 5,30,943 has been imposed on the agency for failing to provide the stipulated resources.

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According to MCG’s additional commissioner Pooja Chanwaria, the agency was required to provide 10 tractor-trolleys and 70 sanitation workers daily for Zone-4. However, inspections revealed that on several days, the number of tractor-trolleys and sanitation workers deployed was below the stipulated requirement. This shortfall hampered sanitation operations, a matter the municipal administration viewed seriously.

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According to an official statement, this penalty has been imposed based on the shortage of tractor-trolleys and sanitation workers on various dates. A fine of Rs 1,47,500 has been levied for the shortage of tractor-trolleys and a fine of Rs 3,83,443 for the shortage of sanitation workers.

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Clear instructions issued to the agency to provide all necessary vehicles and sanitation staff in accordance with the work order with immediate effect, ensuring the smooth operation of sanitation services in Zone-4. The notice further states that if there is no improvement in performance in the future, penalties will be continuously imposed alongside further action taken as per the rules, and the agency concerned will bear full responsibility for this.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said in this regard that the MCG is committed to providing better sanitation services to citizens. He clarified that any negligence in sanitation work or violation of the terms of the work order would not be tolerated.

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