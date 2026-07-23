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Home / Gurugram / MCG issues blacklist notice to waste collection contractor serving 5 wards

MCG issues blacklist notice to waste collection contractor serving 5 wards

Viewing these lapses as a serious breach of the agreement, the MCG has given the contractor a 10-day ultimatum — until August 1 — to rectify all deficiencies

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:12 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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File Photo of MC office Gurugram. Tribune photo
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With nearly 40 per cent of waste collection vehicles missing from duty in Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has finally initiated action against erring contractors. In its first major enforcement action against a waste collection agency, the MCG has issued a formal notice proposing the termination of the contract and blacklisting of the agency operating in Zone 6.

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The action has been initiated against The Classic Manpower and Construction Services, which is responsible for door-to-door waste collection in five key administrative wards — Wards 12, 13, 27, 31 and 35. The operational area includes major residential and commercial localities such as Bheemgarh Kheri, Ashok Vihar, Patel Nagar, Sector 15 and Civil Lines.

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Residents of these five wards have been grappling with acute sanitation issues for the past two to three months. Door-to-door waste collection has become highly erratic, with garbage remaining uncollected for days or being picked up only on alternate days. The absence of a fixed collection schedule has caused widespread inconvenience, prompting residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to repeatedly raise the issue with municipal officials.

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According to MCG Joint Commissioner Dr Preetpal Singh, the agency failed to comply with the basic requirements of the Request for Proposal (RFP) and the work order, which mandated the deployment of a specified fleet of collection vehicles along with drivers, helpers and supervisors across all assigned wards.

In addition to severe equipment and manpower shortages, the agency also defaulted on several key digital and monitoring protocols. Inspections revealed that the contractor had failed to register vehicles and staff on the Solid Waste Management (SWM) portal, install GPS devices on collection vehicles and integrate them with the GMDA/ICCC monitoring system, record the daily attendance of field staff and upload daily vehicle trip reports to the designated tracking portal.

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Viewing these lapses as a serious breach of the agreement, the MCG has given the contractor a 10-day ultimatum — until August 1 — to rectify all deficiencies and strictly comply with the tender conditions. Failure to do so will result in immediate termination of the contract, formal blacklisting and further legal action under municipal rules.

Emphasising that door-to-door waste collection is essential to the city’s sanitation infrastructure, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya stated that no negligence would be tolerated. He reiterated the corporation’s commitment to delivering high-quality sanitation services to citizens and warned that any vendor resorting to resource shortages, technical non-compliance or violations of tender conditions would face heavy financial penalties, termination of the contract and blacklisting.

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