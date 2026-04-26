MCG launches WhatsApp governance in Gurugram: Get property tax alerts, bills, complaints updates on phone

In a push towards digital governance, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a dedicated WhatsApp messaging service, enabling residents to access civic services, alerts and updates directly on their mobile phones.

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Leading with a citizen-first approach, officials said the initiative will reduce the need for residents to visit municipal offices for services such as property tax payments, water and sewerage bills and complaint tracking. The move is aimed at bridging the gap between citizens and the administration while improving service delivery efficiency.

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To activate the service, residents need to save the official MCG number - 7840001817 - and send a “Hi” on WhatsApp. Once registered, users will start receiving automated updates and notifications related to civic services.

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According to officials, the platform will send reminders for property tax deadlines, helping residents avoid penalties by ensuring timely payments. It will also provide real-time status updates on complaints related to sanitation, street lighting, sewerage and other civic issues.

The civic body is also working on creating area-wise broadcast lists so that location-specific alerts, such as water supply disruptions or ongoing development works that can be shared instantly with affected residents.

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Officials said the system is fully automated, allowing citizens to access basic information at any time of the day. In addition, details of central and state government welfare schemes will also be disseminated through the platform.

“The initiative will help decongest municipal offices and allow staff to focus on more complex cases. At the same time, digital communication is expected to improve transparency and enhance tax collection efficiency,” an official said.