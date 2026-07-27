DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Merged DPR, 5 stations: Gurugram’s airport metro plan finally takes shape

Merged DPR, 5 stations: Gurugram’s airport metro plan finally takes shape

The 20-km, fully underground corridor estimated at Rs 13,500 crore will run from Yashobhoomi to Rajiv Chowk via five stations: Bijwasan, Kapashera, Sector 22, IFFCO Chowk and Rajiv Chowk

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:19 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo.
Advertisement

Gurugram’s long-pending metro link to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has moved from proposal to paperwork, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) merged draft Detailed Project Report reaching the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) for finalisation.

Advertisement

The 20-km, fully underground corridor estimated at Rs 13,500 crore will run from Yashobhoomi to Rajiv Chowk via five stations: Bijwasan, Kapashera, Sector 22, IFFCO Chowk and Rajiv Chowk.

Advertisement

A parallel 8.4-km spur linking Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21, cleared by the Haryana Cabinet in 2022 at Rs 1,851 crore, remains under separate consideration. Both proposals now await a final call from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Advertisement

The announcement has left the residents along Dwarka Expressway delighted and has brought the spotlight back on booming realty along the corridor.

For residents along Dwarka Expressway, the DPR answers a complaint that has followed the corridor’s rapid vertical growth for years: no reliable public transport, no direct connectivity to Delhi, and no proper link to the airport, forcing daily commuters onto private vehicles or long, congested drives via NH-48.

Advertisement

Sudeep Bhatt, Director, Whiteland Corporation, said that gap has shaped buyer sentiment on the ground. World-class connectivity has always defined the growth of global cities, he said, and a direct Airport Express Metro extension would sharply cut travel time and lift the appeal of the corridor, where Whiteland’s Westin Residences and other projects are located, along with Southern Peripheral Road developments.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, called the metro a shift in how urban residential destinations will evolve, with buyers now weighing connectivity and commute time alongside lifestyle infrastructure — a change he said strengthens Gurugram’s case as a globally connected market rather than one dependent on road access alone.

Developers elsewhere along the corridor echoed the same read. Manik Malik, President & CEO, BPTP, said the project could be among the most transformative for NCR real estate, with the belt likely to see stronger demand regardless of the final alignment chosen.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global, said infrastructure of this scale typically builds buyer confidence and expands the catchment for both residential and commercial development along under-served stretches.

Linking the project to sustainability, Shrivallabh Goyal, CEO, Reliance MET City, said easing dependence on private vehicles was central to the corridor’s long-term, multimodal growth. The optimism isn’t confined to Dwarka Expressway alone.

Vikram Singh, President-Project, Central Park, pointed to how transformational transport investment has globally unlocked economic growth and liveability, calling the link a step toward Gurugram’s next phase as a business and residential destination.

Siddharth Jain, President, NAREDCO NextGen NCR, described it as a catalyst likely to spur planned urbanisation and demand across both residential and commercial segments. Robin Mangla, President, M3M India, cited Rapid Metro’s 9.4% ridership growth in the first five months of 2026 as proof that demand for efficient transit already exists and is rising.

Sidharth Chowdhry, MD, Dalcore, said improved regional connectivity would strengthen Gurugram’s appeal for both homebuyers and investors as the city moves toward a better-connected identity. With the DPR now before MoHUA, the timeline for a final alignment decision remains open, but for a corridor that has spent years asking for a way out beyond NH-48, the paperwork stage itself counts as movement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts