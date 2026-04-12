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Home / Gurugram / Mewati singer Aslam booked in Haryana's Nuh for promoting illegal activities in song

Mewati singer Aslam booked in Haryana's Nuh for promoting illegal activities in song

Police begin crackdown on social media content

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 10:37 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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In a crackdown on objectionable and unlawful content on social media, the Nuh cyber police have registered a case against Mewati singer Aslam for allegedly promoting criminal activities through his song on YouTube.

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According to the police, the action was initiated after objectionable content was detected on the YouTube channel ‘Aslam Singer’, where a song reportedly glorified illegal activities.

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A complaint filed by an official from the social media monitoring cell said the song promoted the possession of illegal weapons, issued threats in a menacing tone, and referenced incidents such as extortion demands and firing at various locations.

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Police officials said such content creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in society and has a particularly negative influence on youth. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the cyber police station registered an FIR against the accused and launched an investigation.

A police spokesperson confirmed that efforts are under way to arrest the accused at the earliest. Simultaneously, the process to shut down the YouTube channel concerned and associated Facebook accounts has been initiated.

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Nuh Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain had earlier issued directions to take strict action against individuals promoting criminal tendencies on social media platforms. Officials said the current case is part of that ongoing drive.

The police have also warned that stringent legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in similar activities in the future. Authorities are closely monitoring social media platforms as part of their intensified surveillance to curb the spread of unlawful content.

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