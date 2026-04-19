Mewati singer sent to 14-day judicial custody

The Nuh Cyber police on Saturday produced accused Mewati singer Aslam in the Nuh court, from where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

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A senior police officer said they were seeking the remand of the accused, but the court sent him to judicial custody. “We are seriously investigating the entire matter and are keeping a constant watch on social media platforms,” he added.

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The Nuh cyber police had arrested Aslam late on Friday evening for allegedly promoting gun culture and extortion in a song uploaded on YouTube. An FIR was registered against the singer at the Cyber police station.

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According to the police, a song released on the YouTube channel “Aslam Singer Zamindar Topic” was found to contain material promoting illegal activities.

On April 12, a police official, posted in the social media cell, filed a complaint, stating that the song in question glorified the possession of illegal weapons and mentioned criminal incidents like extortion and firing at various places in a threatening tone. Such content creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in society, and has a particularly negative influence on youth.

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Taking cognisance of the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber police station, Nuh, against Aslam (25), a resident of Nawalgarh village under the Bichhor police station.