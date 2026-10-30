DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Minor among 2 nabbed for attempting to extort money from liquor shop owner

Minor among 2 nabbed for attempting to extort money from liquor shop owner

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:54 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in the custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have arrested a 25-year-old man and his minor accomplice for allegedly demanding extortion money from a liquor shop owner using a virtual foreign phone number. The main accused works as a clerk for a lawyer at the Gurugram court, while the minor is a Class VIII student. The accused allegedly obtained the virtual number through the internet to make the extortion call.

According to the police, a liquor shop owner lodged a complaint at the Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday. He stated that he had received a call from an unknown number on October 25 at around 12.41 pm. The caller claimed to be calling from the US, introduced himself as a person with criminal tendencies and demanded money from the complainant. He also threatened him with serious consequences and physical harm if he failed to pay. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Farrukhnagar police station.

Advertisement

A Crime Branch team led by Sub-Inspector Lokesh Kumar used technical assistance and other investigative methods to gather information about the incident. Acting on the inputs received, the police arrested both accused on Thursday.

Advertisement

The main accused was identified as Sumit (25), a resident of Sikanderpur Badha village, who works as a clerk for a lawyer at the Gurugram court. His accomplice, a 15-year-old boy, is a Class VIII student.

“During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that Sumit had obtained a virtual foreign phone number using information available on the internet. He and his minor accomplice allegedly planned to use the number to call the liquor shop owner and demand extortion money. As part of the plan, the minor made the call. The shop owner had agreed to pay the money, which Sumit was supposed to collect, but the police arrested both accused before the transaction could take place. We are questioning them,” said Indivar, ACP (Crime).

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts