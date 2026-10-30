Minor among 2 nabbed for attempting to extort money from liquor shop owner

The Gurugram police have arrested a 25-year-old man and his minor accomplice for allegedly demanding extortion money from a liquor shop owner using a virtual foreign phone number. The main accused works as a clerk for a lawyer at the Gurugram court, while the minor is a Class VIII student. The accused allegedly obtained the virtual number through the internet to make the extortion call.

According to the police, a liquor shop owner lodged a complaint at the Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday. He stated that he had received a call from an unknown number on October 25 at around 12.41 pm. The caller claimed to be calling from the US, introduced himself as a person with criminal tendencies and demanded money from the complainant. He also threatened him with serious consequences and physical harm if he failed to pay. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Farrukhnagar police station.

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A Crime Branch team led by Sub-Inspector Lokesh Kumar used technical assistance and other investigative methods to gather information about the incident. Acting on the inputs received, the police arrested both accused on Thursday.

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The main accused was identified as Sumit (25), a resident of Sikanderpur Badha village, who works as a clerk for a lawyer at the Gurugram court. His accomplice, a 15-year-old boy, is a Class VIII student.

“During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that Sumit had obtained a virtual foreign phone number using information available on the internet. He and his minor accomplice allegedly planned to use the number to call the liquor shop owner and demand extortion money. As part of the plan, the minor made the call. The shop owner had agreed to pay the money, which Sumit was supposed to collect, but the police arrested both accused before the transaction could take place. We are questioning them,” said Indivar, ACP (Crime).