Missing woman’s body found in Nuh well; foul play suspected
Haseena was a resident of Devla Nagli village, police say
The body of a 26-year-old woman, who had been missing since April 19, was found from an old well, tied to a stone, in the forests of Nuh district on Tuesday, police said, adding that her family suspects foul play.
Haseena was a resident of Devla Nagli village, police said.
The chassis of two motorcycles were also recovered from the same well.
The matter came to light when a passersby noticed the body in the well. A police team reached the spot, and with the help of villagers, the body was extricated after nearly three hours.
The police found that a stone was tied to the body, raising suspicion.
The woman's family levelled allegations against her husband, Rafiq, who, they said, had forced her into a court marriage nearly five years ago.
"Haseena's husband himself filed a missing person report on April 19. A case was registered on April 24, and now her body was found tied to a stone in a well. It suggests a well-planned conspiracy, not mere coincidence", Haseena's family alleged.
"We sent the body to the mortuary for post-mortem. We are investigating the case from every angle", SHO of Sadar police station, Nuh, Praveen Kumar, said.