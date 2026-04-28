Missing woman’s body found in Nuh well; foul play suspected    

The body of a 26-year-old woman, who had been missing since April 19, was found from an old well, tied to a stone, in the forests of Nuh district on Tuesday, police said, adding that her family suspects foul play.

Advertisement

Haseena was a resident of Devla Nagli village, police said.

Advertisement

The chassis of two motorcycles were also recovered from the same well.

Advertisement

The matter came to light when a passersby noticed the body in the well. A police team reached the spot, and with the help of villagers, the body was extricated after nearly three hours.

The police found that a stone was tied to the body, raising suspicion.

Advertisement

The woman's family levelled allegations against her husband, Rafiq, who, they said, had forced her into a court marriage nearly five years ago.

"Haseena's husband himself filed a missing person report on April 19. A case was registered on April 24, and now her body was found tied to a stone in a well. It suggests a well-planned conspiracy, not mere coincidence", Haseena's family alleged.

"We sent the body to the mortuary for post-mortem. We are investigating the case from every angle", SHO of Sadar police station, Nuh, Praveen Kumar, said.