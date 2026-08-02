DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / MNC employee allegedly dies by suicide in Gurugram

MNC employee allegedly dies by suicide in Gurugram

Wife detained based on family's suspicions

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sanjeev’s sister, Kiran, alleged there had been a dispute between her brother and his wife, following which she had sought a divorce, leading to Yadav’s death.
Advertisement

An associate operator at a multinational company (MNC) was allegedly found hanging at his Surat Nagar house after his wife sought a divorce. The deceased’s seven-year-old son reportedly recorded a video on his mobile phone while watching his father hanging, while his wife screamed for someone to take him down.

Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Yadav (36), who worked as an associate operator at the Denso company. He was a native of Amritsar and lived with his family in the Surat Nagar area.

Advertisement

Sanjeev’s sister, Kiran, alleged there had been a dispute between her brother and his wife, following which she had sought a divorce, leading to Yadav’s death by suicide. Acting on the family’s complaint, the police detained the wife and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

According to the police, the body of Sanjeev Yadav was found hanging on July 30. At the time, only his wife, Manpreet Kaur, and their seven-year-old son were at home. Manpreet immediately called her own family and Sanjeev’s parents to inform them of the suicide.

Sanjeev’s father Ramsevak Yadav said that a dispute had been ongoing between Sanjeev and his wife Manpreet Kaur for some time. He said he suspected his daughter-in-law of conspiring with accomplices to murder his son.

Advertisement

Sanjeev’s sister, Kiran, insisted that the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death must be investigated as he did not die by suicide. She said the video showing her brother hanging from the fan was suspicious since her brother weighed over 100 kg.

According to the police, Sanjeev and Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Ambala had a love marriage on April 29, 2018. They had met about eight years earlier while working at the company ‘Denso’ in Gurugram. Sanjeev had been living in Gurugram since the wedding. Manpreet gave birth to a son in 2019 and quit her job shortly thereafter.

“We handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem and are investigating the case from every angle. The post-mortem report of the deceased is awaited, which will reveal the exact cause of death and action will be taken as per the law”, said Sub-Inspector Mahender Singh.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts